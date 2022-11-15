Haughton quarterback Colin Rains isn’t just an outstanding athlete for the Buccaneers, he’s an outstanding student with a 3.96 GPA. He credits his parents for his dedication in the classroom.
"They always talk about education. Work can only get you so far, education is going to get your far. Putting a lot of time into sports, but the most important thing is academics."
Rains has several interests, but says there’s one subject that almost comes natural to him.
"My favorite subject is math. I found it that's what I'm best at. It's easiest to me."
Solving a hard math problem can be challenging, but Rains can compare it to getting his job done on the field.
"It's like making the big play. Makes you happy, you're excited."
Depending on the subject matter, Rains is comfortable helping out when his teammates have a question.
"Sometimes. Sometimes I'm not the best person to ask, but when it comes to math and stuff like that, I can help them a little bit. Not a lot, but just a little bit."