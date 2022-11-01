Dominick Strickland played several positions in his time at Jonesboro-Hodge, but his senior season was cut short due to injury.
"Nothing is promised to you. Like you can get injured at any time, so going out for myself and not just relying on football is very important setting myself up for success in the future."
He says his strong focus on academics came from simple instructions at home.
"They (my parents) were always on me about my grades. They always told me that my only two jobs while I was still under their roof was just to get my schoolwork done and to do the chores. That was it." *laugh*
Strickland’s favorite subject at the moment is biology, but he’s always had a love for the written word.
"I was always more of an English kid than a math kid. I never really liked math too much, but English is where it's at. I love writing essays, I love reading, just the story telling and how vivid you can get, the images in your mind and how the story is."
Head coach Terrance Blankenship says Strickland has been a model student and player willing to fill any role on the roster and believes he has a bright future.
"Hopefully, someone will take a shot on him, give him a free education playing football, but if not, I'm quite sure that his academics will help pay for some of his schooling. He can be whatevery he wants to be. I hadn't really talked to him about what he wants to major in, but I do know that he's going to college."
Strickland is undecided on a major, but with a 3.7 GPA, he’s confident on wherever life takes him.
"If I don't make it in college athletes or of I do make it in college athletics, but I can't make it to pro, I'll always a backup plan with a degree."
Dominick is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
