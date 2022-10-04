Red River quarterback and wide receiver Eli Harper has a wide range of interests.
"I used to love reading growing up. I used to read Harry Potter books. I was that weird kid that already ready every new series that drops, so English has always kind of been like a love for me."
That also goes for his potential major in college.
"I wanted to go to college to be an aerospace engineer. Kind of a big word, I know, but I wanted to build rockets. Literally be a rocket scientist."
But his faith also plays a role.
"Being a pastor has always still kind of been my dream there. I want to serve God in whatever I do, so that being an engineer, being a pastor working a church, whatever that may be, I believe God will kind of guide me in that direction."
His 4.47 GPA gives him plenty of options, but his interest in space was sparked by a former teacher.
"I teacher named Mr. Kiper when I was in eighth grade, he took us to NASA and he worked there in the summer part-time. He was Louisiana State Teacher of the Year my eighth grade year and he was awesome. He kind of instilled that kind of drive to work for what you want, take care of your grades and there are things that are achievable such as being an actual rocket scientist."
A college offer to play at SAU is out there, but no matter what route his takes, Harper says he has his priorities in order.
"Football is always second, faith is always first so I kind of got to find room in there for school. I care about my grades and hopefully that's kind of my way to college is get it paid for so I take my grades very seriously."
Eli is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS