As the son of a teacher, Huston Hearron learned a few things early in life.
Hutson Hearron – Northwood senior quarterback
“I was always taught in my house that it’s: God, and student, then it’s football. Obviously, education’s been the most important thing because maybe one day I might get to play this game forever, but obviously, I won’t be. We got to have another plan as my mom likes to call it, a backup plan, for what I’m going to do when I’m done with this, walking away from it.”
Hearron has an interest in science and becoming a dentist is a possible career. As a 4.0 student, he says finding a balance between books and ball comes along with something called a HAT test.
Hearron: “They’re called Hearron Assessment Tests so those are the real killers. I know once those weeks come around, I can’t go out on Thursdays to go see a game or something. It’s really hard finding that happy medium of doing a little bit of both, so I try to do it every night. My mom calls it 15 minutes. Every night. 15 minutes every night.”
That 15-minute minimum accumulates to an hour by the end of the week, but it’s not all business with Hearron, especially with head coach Austin Brown.
Austin Brown – Northwood head coach
“I can be a little prickly sometimes. He’s got a very good ability to see when I need to loosen up and have a joke or something to loosen me up a little bit, make me smile and relax.”
Hearron credits his baseball background for his sense of humor, but in the end it’s all about one thing.
Hearron: “Education is way, way in front of football in her mind. For me and my dad it’s a little bit opposite, but mom gets what she wants.”
This season KTBS has again partnered with the McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation to spotlight players on their Scholar Athlete Watchlist. These are athletes that succeed not just on the field, but in the classroom and their community. Each season we select 14 athletes from their list with one winning a college scholarship at the end of the year.
2023 Preseason Scholar-Athlete Watch List
Aeron Burrell, K, Parkway HS
Travis Flowers, OL, Benton HS
Hudson Hearron, QB/P, Northwood HS
Marshall Messier, S, Northwood HS
Emmory Minnieweather, C/OG/DT, Rayville HS
Abram Murray, K/P, C.E. Byrd HS
Robert “Bob” Patterson, TE, Airline HS
Garrett Taylor, ATH/WR/DB/K, St. Frederick HS
Carter Wells, FS, Parkway HS
Cody Wilhite, TE/WR, Benton HS