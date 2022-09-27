Bossier defensive back Jakarvis Guice enjoys playing for the Bearkats football team.
"All the different personalities from the coaches to the players we got a lot of different personalities, a lot of different attitudes. We just all have fun together."
And that extends to the classroom.
"In the classroom some days I have my days where I'm the life of the party. Some days I kind of quite to myself, but just at the end of the day I got to get the work done."
He says his 3.7 GPA and push to better himself in school comes from mom.
"My mom, she's on me every second of every day, 24/7, seven days a week. School, school, school, she doesn't care about football. School, school, school."
Head coach De’Aumante Johnson says as one of a couple of seniors, he likes how Guice leads in his own way.
"He sets a great example every single day without speaking. He just shows it. He leads by showing and the kids follow him. He's never been the type of guy to down talk a young guy. He's always encouraging these young guys and the look up to him. They all sit around him at school around lunch time and everything, so he's doing a great job."
While he may not be the most talkative, Guice does express his thoughts in a different format.
"I like to write poems/songs and stuff like that. I like word play... One my teachers, actually Kaalas Roots, he kind of inspired me to express myself through rhyming and poems."
Asked if he would be willing to perform his work one day?
"I don't know about that one. I just kind of like to write them and keep them to myself, but I could one day. You never know where life takes you."
Jakarvis is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
