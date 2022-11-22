Byrd senior offensive lineman Kyle Sprague is still figuring out where he wants to attend college, but thanks to an important family member, higher education has always been valued.
"My grandmother. She didn't go to college and she wanted it to be a big thing for me, so always trying to get me to grind my grades."
Sprague likes studying history and takes time to stay on top of current events.
"Well my grandmother watches the news every morning, so sometimes I'll sit down there and watch with her before I go to school, but I keep up with it for the most part."
He adds balancing time with between football and school can be tough, but there’s a small trick he uses to keep his mind focused.
"I chew the same flavor gum when I take a test and when I study because I read somewhere that it was supposed to help, but besides that I just look over notes."
In a failure as a journalist, I didn’t ask what flavor of gum he chews, but Sprague says another woman in his family is a huge inspiration.
"I really look up to my sister because she worked really hard in school and now she's trying to graduate, become a nurse. I mean I don't want to be a nurse myself, but she's always worked hard for what she wanted and she does good."