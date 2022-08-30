Quarterbacks need to be competitive to succeed on the field. Northwood’s Mason Welch also brings that mentality to the classroom.
"I always thought of academics just as the same amount of challenge as I do on the football field. Just making sure I'm as competitive to keep as best of grades as I can no matter how hard the classes are, I want those hard classes. I want the classes that are going to get me prepared for after college and after college."
Falcons head coach Austin Brown says he’s earned a nickname in the locker room because of that personal drive.
"We call him the mayor. He's just so well spoken, so intelligent, such a great leader. I mean pretty much everything you want in a professional quarterback or a college quarterback or high school quarterback, he's got that quality."
Welch says he draws inspiration from his parents, who both have a background in business, and says that’s a path he would like to pursue after football.
Welch: "My mom because her own business owner two months out of college at 22 years old and she's done that since then. So I mean I think that's pretty inspiring to just know if you put your mind to something, you can take care of it and you can achieve it."
Welch says he can see himself as a financial advisor or on the stock market, which Coach Brown says works out just fine.
Brown: "It's great because we just had our auction this past weekend so I'm hoping to get a lot of his money in the next 20 years as he comes back and helps support the Northwood Falcons. But, no, the sky is the limit for him in whatever he chooses to do."
With offers from Northwestern State, Louisiana Christian and interest from Baylor, Southern Miss and others, Welch says his playing career isn’t the only thing on his mind.
Welch: "I don't want to be the guy that's just know as the football player, I want to be the guy that's known that I devote my life to academics. I devote my life to football, I give everything I have for everybody so that's what I've always wanted to do. I'm not a lukewarm person at all. If I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it all the way and so I treat academics like that."
Welch is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS