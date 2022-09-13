Offensive lineman rarely get attention until something goes wrong, but for Haughton’s Peyton Polk he’s doing everything right on the field and in the classroom.
With a 3.75 GPA, the senior is definitely picking up something from his time hitting the books and credits his mom and dad for the incentive early in grade school.
"My parents have always motivated me to get all A's and early on in life they told me I'd get McDonald's at the end of the nine weeks if I got all A's and it's just kind of stuck with me. If I get all A's that's a good thing so I'm going to keep getting as many A's as I can."
Fast food isn’t the motivation anymore, but a more practical approach to getting accepted to and paying for college.
"GPA, scholarships, ACT. Ain't nothing wrong with being smart."
With an affinity for math and the hopes of becoming an electrical engineer, Polk can apply an easy value to what it feels like to get a pancake block compared to solving a hard problem.
"Ten times better. Math problem are satisfying, but a pancake is all the more."
Peyton is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS