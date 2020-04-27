Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...ARKANSAS... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 9:00 AM CDT MONDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 142.5 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM LAKE STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 9:00 AM CDT MONDAY WAS 142.7 FEET. * FORECAST...THE LAKE WILL RECEDE TO BELOW FLOOD POOL STAGE BY LATE THIS MONDAY EVENING. &&