While you can't see live sports on TV right now, athletes are still hard at work behind the scenes. That's especially true for Jeff Harper and the quarterbacks of Gunslinger QB Academy.
Coach Harper says while sports are shutdown, the demand for coaching is much higher, "I have probably 60-70 quarterbacks that are just football junkies. A lot of these kids are starters or competing to start on their teams, so they feel a certain level of stress to get the work in. Many of them want to get something every week to stay in a routine."
With nearly 100 college and high school quarterbacks looking for work, Harper called an audible to help his kids adapt, "Most of the guys I have put their air pods in. They'll have a parent hold the phone or they'll set their phone up and work. I'm in their ear the whole time they are doing the drill to give them coaching points."
Along with the one-on-one coaching, Harper is also providing world-class instruction from coaches at both the college and professional levels every week in a virtual QB lab. Even giving his QBs a chance to learn from Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. All it took was a Twitter message to get Warner on board, "I was in the shower getting ready for work and I just thought, man, I wonder how hard it would be to get Kurt Warner on as a guest presenter on QB lab. A buddy of mine is calling me during the day, 'Bro, have you seen Twitter? Kurt Warner just messaged you back!'. I said no he didn't, but he did."
Warner spent nearly two hours with quarterbacks from the Arklatex and beyond telling them of the mindset that helped him go from bagging groceries to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. He even drew up a few of his favorite plays for the kids.
While Warner certainly left his mark on those quarterbacks hungry for work, they did the same to him. Harper says what seemed at first like a once in a life time opportunity may just happen again for the QB's of Gunslinger, "He messaged me back last night and said he was going to come back on to do concepts and defenses and stuff like that. He said he was impressed with how many deep questions he got from the kids in our group."
If you'd like to take part in Gunslinger QBA, follow the link attached to this article or follow them on Twitter @gunslingerqba.