Signing Day came late between the pines in Haughton as the Bucs finally held their signing ceremony.
The event was delayed by COVID-19 forcing Jake St. Andre, Dylan Turner, and Tyler Vogan to sign their letters of intent from the comfort of their own homes. While they didn't have anything to sign Wednesday, the event was special for their friends and family.
Turner is a Louisiana Tech signee and as he begins the next chapter of his football career, he says Wednesday was also a time to reflect on all this senior class has accomplished, "It will go down big time in Haughton history. We made our legacy here, we left it here. We did really good, we worked hard, we came all the way from freshman to seniors. We had a good senior class."
Haughton's all-time leading tackler, Jake St. Andre will call UL-Lafayette home for the next four years. The future Ragin' Cajun said this day was years in the making, "It's a special one. It wasn't just our class. We got help from older classes and younger classes alike. It was quite a journey. To go through all of that this year and still be able to play and still have a pretty solid season was truly awesome."
Vogan is headed to Mary Hardin Baylor. As he and his family celebrated Wednesday, they also took time to appreciate his transformation into a college football player, "Ever since I started playing football, it's been a dream of mine to go commit with all my friends on a long table just like this. Honestly, it's a dream come true."