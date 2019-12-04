"They'll talk about this team forever around here."
When you think Haughton football, names like Joe Delaney and Dak Prescott usually come to mind. With a 5A semifinal showdown on the horizon, Buccaneer head coach Jason Brotherton believes the 2019 team has added their names to that short list.
"It is special. It doesn't come around all the time. It's their first run in 5A. It's a community school where the people here have been here forever. We've got six coaches that have been coaching for 20 years, none of us have ever coached in the semifinals. There's been a lot of times in the last few weeks where you want the game to hurry up and get here, but you also want to slow down and enjoy this."
As they venture into the unknown, Brotherton is keeping the same approach that got them there.
"You're not looking for a five game win streak. You don't have to win three games in a row. We have to have one great week of practice, we have to play one great game, and get one win. Then you're in the last game of the year. We haven't put a lot of pressure on them, they don't put a lot of pressure on themselves. Because of that, we expect to get off that bus and play well and get a win Friday night."
Despite being preseason favorites, injuries to a few key players prevented the Bucs from winning district 1-5A. Haughton's heavy hitters are now healthy and leading a team ready to make even more history.
"I'm telling you, that made us better. That made our team better, that made us tougher, we faced some adversity. We were fighting to survive and just win any way we could. That taught our team that we can go out and play great defense and win on defense. It was rough at the time and you're worried and want to have everyone out there, but looking back now we benefited from that. We're a tougher, more resilient team now becuase of what we dealt with toward the end of the season."
And if you need more information on the Bucs semifinal showdown with Destrehan, just go have a chat with the fine folks at the Haughton Brookshires.
"It's a one store town here. You go to the store and everybody is talking about the game. You walk around campus and you have kids not involved with football thinking if we win this game they get to go to New Orleans. The community is excited so the kids have no choice but to be excited."