Hayden Travinski's journey around the stands to celebrate with LSU fans was years in the making as the Shreveport-Bossier native is now a national champion for the LSU Tigers.
Hayden Travinski - LSU catcher
"It was great. My dad had to go back this morning, so hope he got to watch on TV - love you dad - it was just special. I can't describe it any other way."
Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri recruited Travinski to Baton Rouge and shared a moment with the catcher after the game.
Paul Mainieri - Former LSU head coach
"He suffered some injuries, we just couldn't keep him on the field. He kept having a knee or an elbow or another knee or whatever, and I felt so bad for him because I knew this kid had great talent. I knew he cared deeply and while he was hurt and couldn't play, he was the best teammate out there. He was always rooting on everybody else."
Travinski: "There's been so many great players and great teammates that have come before me and with this year, that's really what I wanted to honor and we talked a lot about it and this is what we wanted from day one. We said that. We put our sights on it and we accomplished it."
Travinski: "It was a lot of roadblocks, a lot of obstacles to overcome, but man when you reach the top of the peak, it's got a pretty view."
The redshirt junior's time in a LSU uniform was well spent and one that will last for a lifetime.