After winning a national championship with LSU Baseball, it didn't take Airline's Hayden Travinski long to come back and give back to his hometown.
Travinski was at the Walmart on Mansfield Road signing autographs for fans that lined up through the store for a chance to meet the champ. Travinski was signing autographs and taking pictures for $20 donations with all of the proceeds benefiting the Children's Miracle Network Hospital. All of the donation money will benefit local children through Christus.
Travinski visited with fans for more than three hours in Shreveport and told KTBS he was happy to have an opportunity to give back to the community that supported him so much during his time with the Tigers.
He now waits to hear his name called in the MLB Draft which starts Sunday.