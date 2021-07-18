SHREVEPORT, La. - Just before 4 a.m. police responded to a crash that quickly turned into a hit and run along Interstate 20.
According to eye witnesses a Chevy Tahoe and an unknown smaller car were travelling west on I-20 when the Tahoe was hit from behind and flipped multiple times before stopping.
Seven people were in the Tahoe and all were sent to Ochsner LSU with non-life threatening injuries according to officers on the scene.
Officers are still searching for the unknown smaller car involved.