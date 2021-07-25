SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police officers responded to a hit and run at around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of East Gregg Street.
A pregnant woman was sent to Ochsner LSU with non-life threatening injuries when she was putting her two children into her Nissan when a silver Honda side swiped the Nissan.
The driver then kept going around the corner to the 3800 block of Victory Drive.
The alleged driver was followed by an eyewitness to Victory Drive where they informed the police of their location.
Officers have arrested that driver and believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.