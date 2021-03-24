For the first time in six season, Louisiana Tech football entered the offseason on a loss, a fact head coach Skip Holtz does not want his team to forget.
The Bulldogs bowl game winning streak was snapped by Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl last season which was one of five losses suffered in 2020. Coach Holtz wants those losses fresh on his players' minds as they arrive to Spring practice and is playing the film from those defeats throughout the Bulldog facility.
"I don't want to forget the feeling that we had when we ended the season last year. I don't want to forget the disappointment. Going six years in a row winning a game, sometimes you forget what that feels like to go into an offseason. It's one of the things that makes you roll your sleeves up, it drives you. I want our players to see it. We can't forget it. We've got to learn from it, we've got to grow from it, and hopefully we can eliminate some of the mistakes we made a year ago and continue to build this team."
Tech's Spring Game is set for April 24th.