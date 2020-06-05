As KTBS 3's MEGA 3 StormTeam tracks Tropical Storm Cristobal, becoming prepared to protect your home in the ArkLaTex is highly essential.
Customers of SWEPCO might have recently received a flier at their homes that explains the benefits of obtaining an Exterior Electrical Line Coverage from HomeServe, which is optional. According to SWEPCO, nothing has changed in responsibility for electrical facilities owned by SWEPCO and those owned by the customer.
HomeServe is an independent company that offers a number of warranty plans to provide coverage of emergency repairs. The exterior lines covered in their plan are those owned by the customer. In SWEPCO’s overall storm and public safety communication, the company periodically talks about the difference between SWEPCO-owned and customer-owned facilities.
For an example, during major storm recovery, SWEPCO talks about potential damage to customer-owned facilities and often includes a message like this in its outage updates:
"SERVICE ENTRANCE DAMAGE? SWEPCO cannot connect power to a home or business if there is damage to the service entrance. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored. The service entrance, which is owned by the customer, includes the metal box housing SWEPCO’s meter, the “weatherhead” pipe on top of the meter box, the service entrance cables running from the weatherhead through the meter box to the inside panel box, and other related facilities. Similar responsibilities apply to underground service. After repairs are made, contact SWEPCO to have power restored."
Another example is SWEPCO's message with 811 Call Before You Dig - reminding customers that SWEPCO does not mark lines owned by the company.
SWEPCO customers own the underground electric services on their property. Customers should contact a licensed electrical contractor to locate these customer-owned lines before digging.
Customers can review the flyer, websites and other information to learn more and determine if they are interested in the HomeServe warranty plan.