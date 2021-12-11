The last time Homer won a state championship, it was 1939 and FDR was in the White House. Pelicans head coach Richie Casey envisioned this moment, but actually doing it surpassed it.
Homer took down Logansport 41-28 Saturday in the Superdome.
Richie Casey - Homer head coach
"It was an unreal feeling. I thought I could prepare for it. I thought I would be ready for it, but until it happens you never know what you're going to feel like, man. It was an unreal feeling. I can't put it into words how it felt.
Ta'Keviuntae Kidd - Homer senior QB/FS
"It means a lot. I'm a senior and I've been talking about this since junior high. I've been wanting to do this my whole life. This has been the main goal. Just make it to the Dome. We've been wanting to come here all year. We had a lot of ups and downs during the regular season, but we made it out. We won the championship."
Daniel: Logansport was in a 27-point hole at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers fought back hard in the 2nd half giving head coach Kevin Magee a lot of confidence as they head into the offseason.
Kevin Magee - Logansport head coach
"If your program's at a certain level where you do this repeatedly, you're eventually going to get beat and I think you have to come to grips with that. It's about winning, but it's also about the experience and the things that these guys get to take away from that. Not only just these guys, our band, our cheer, our fans. I mean our entire town was here. There's nobody left in Logansport and everybody got to experience what we did."
In other state championship action, Prescott fell in the AAA 3A state title game to Harding. 47-25 was the final.