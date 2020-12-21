RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz spoke with the media Monday in advance of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl where LA Tech (5-4, 4-2 C-USA) will take on Georgia Southern (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, Dec. 23, inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 2 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised by ESPN.
Head Coach Skip Holtz
On getting ready for the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl:
“It’s been a busy week. We typically put together a month-long process to get ready for a bowl game from the end of the season. A big part of it is spring practice and having the opportunity to practice a lot of the younger guys and guys who have been on the scout teams all week. This one, really, coming off of the TCU game was Sunday we met and talked about the bowl game. Monday through Thursday we had two practices and then we took two days where it was really just a lift, run and give them a chance to get their bodies back a little bit from the season. Friday was our day in shorts where we started the introduction of Georgia Southern and what we were going to have to go against. Saturday and Sunday were our two physical days. This morning was just a polish up day and tomorrow is a travel day. Then on Wednesday we play the game. So, it’s really been a fast turnaround.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to play in this game, but even more so how proud I am of this football team and what they’ve been able to accomplish this season. I know a lot of the awards came out today and we had five players make the all-freshman team which is incredible and tells you about some of the youth that had the opportunity to play and how excited we are with guys like Cedric Woods, Dakota White, Tyler Grubbs, Maki Carabin and Jacob Barnes. Some really young players that not only got the opportunity to play this year for the first time, but also had the opportunity to play a significant role for us this year.
“I’m really proud of the leadership that these guys provided when I look at defense with guys like Milton Williams and Eric Kendzior and the seniority that they brought to a young defensive line. When I look at the job that a guy like Trey Baldwin did and even BeeJay Williamson who is young, but brought so much leadership to the field. On the offense, guys like Kody Russey who I can’t say enough about, Israel Tucker, Isaiah Graham. I’m just really proud of the way those guys kept this thing together and they kept playing. During a time right now when there’s a lot of teams that are potentially looking not to play in a bowl game, this team is really excited about having this opportunity for a number of reasons. They understand the badge they are carrying with six in a row that for the last six years there’s been senior classes that have come through here that they have helped carry that torch. They feel the burden of carrying that with them in this game and understanding how important that is. But, they also want to have the opportunity to play in another game. This is a team that for four weeks had their heart broken every week with games getting canceled. I never felt we had any anticipation like this game wasn’t going to be played.
“We’re excited about it and have great respect for Georgia Southern and the job coach (Chad) Lunsford’s done with that football team in the three years that he’s been there and the physical nature that they play with. They have an offense that is seventh in the country in rushing offense. They have about 12 tailbacks averaging about five yards a carry. Their quarterback is a really special player. Defensively, they base everything out of a three-down front, but they are a very aggressive, physical defensive football team. This is a physical team and it’s going to be a heck of a challenge. The game is going to go to the team that wants it the most, and there’s a lot of people maybe just going to say we want to go play in a bowl. But, playing a team like Georgia Southern, if you’re not all-in, you’re going to get beat up pretty good. We’ll learn a lot about our football team this week, but I’m certainly proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish in a crazy year with a lot of hard work and a lot of leadership it’s taken to keep everybody together at this point. I’m really proud of them and am really excited about it.
“We’re excited to go to New Orleans. I know for our players having the opportunity to play in the Dome is something few of them have had the opportunity to do being that the state championship games are played there which, for a lot of guys growing up in this state, that’s what it always meant. Going to the Dome meant you’re playing for the championship. Some of them have been there, but many of them have not. They are really excited about having the opportunity to play in the Dome. They’re really excited to go to New Orleans and have the opportunity to get down with the friendliness and the hospitality that the city and everybody shows with the bowl. We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to represent Louisiana Tech in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.”