BATON ROUGE, La. - After two straight losses, LSU will try to avoid losing three-in-a-row for the first time under coach Ed Orgeron this weekend against No. 20 Florida.
The Tigers enter as 11.5-point underdogs at home, according to Caesars Sportsbook. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to an upset.
1. Time to shine
This team’s problems started long before the injuries, but now LSU has an unprecedented number of unavailable players. This week alone, it lost wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Ali Gaye and nose tackle Joseph Evans for the season. The Tigers will have to play Florida without six defensive starters. Those who step into their place, such as freshman Sage Ryan and freshman Maason Smith, have to play well.
2. Stop the run
As if losing so many star players wasn’t enough, Florida has the No. 3 rushing offense in the country, and LSU just allowed 330 yards rushing in a loss to Kentucky. The Gators average 273.67 yards rushing per game, putting them behind triple-option teams Air Force and Army. Most of the rushing yards have come from quarterbacks Emory Jones (479) and Anthony Richardson (311), and then three others have more than 100 yards rushing.
3. Use special teams
Florida has lost two games this season. One to Alabama, and another to Kentucky. In the 20-13 loss to the Wildcats, the game swung on a blocked field goal. Florida had a chance to tie the game in the third quarter. Instead, Kentucky scored a touchdown and took a 10-point lead. If the Tigers keep the score close, they need to gain an advantage on special teams. After all, last year’s game came down to the kickers.
4. Offensive line
The offensive line was a weak link the first half of the season, but now that all the starters are healthy again, LSU needs to lean on its offensive line with so many injuries at other positions. The offensive line helped running back Tyrion Davis-Price gain a career-high 147 yards last weekend. It needs to block the run well again and improve in pass protection against Florida. The Gators have 20 sacks, ninth-most in the country.