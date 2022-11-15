BATON ROUGE, La. - After LSU scraped past Auburn earlier this season while throwing for 85 yards, coach Brian Kelly emphasized the Tigers wouldn’t win their upcoming Southeastern Conference games with such little production through the air.
Improving the passing game became a priority over the next two weeks. Kelly stressed the importance of quarterback Jayden Daniels assertively throwing downfield, and LSU turned a corner in three straight wins.
Well, after all of that, the Tigers beat Arkansas over the weekend 13-10 while throwing for 86 yards. It was another example of a scrappy team finding enough ways to win, but Kelly recognized LSU has to make adjustments on the offensive side down the stretch.
"We were defended quite well,” Kelly said Monday, “and so I think part of this is understanding what adjustments we have to make when teams are looking to defend things that have been really good for us.”
