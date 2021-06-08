The Shreveport Mudbugs are one win away from a trip to Blaine Minnesota and the Robertson Cup Championship. Netminder Cole Hudson is a big reason why.
5-0 in the postseason, Hudson leads the league in both goals against average and save percentage in the playoffs. He even picked up his first career junior hockey shutout in the team's game two win, "I kind of wasn't thinking about it too much. I knew if anything happened I had one to spare and the guys would get my back. We just played really hard in those last two minutes and they didn't really even give them a sniff. That's all you can ask for as a goalie, you kind of just have to do your job and make sure the other five are doing theirs. That's exactly what happened and it was perfect."
Head coach Jason Campbell made the decision to start Hudson in game two of their series with Amarillo and is happy with that decision, "He's played well, he's made big saves when we needed him to, calmed the game down when we needed him to. He's done his job. The guys have given him enough run support to win some hockey games and we just hope the trend continues."
With firm control of the South Division Championship series, the Mudbugs now head to Wichita for game three. Coach Soupy says if the team starts to look ahead to Minnesota, they could be staying for game four, "We're not there yet. We're far from there. We've got a 60 minute battle coming up in our hands Friday night that is going to be really, really hard for us to go in there to finish them off. To be able to do that, you've got to be solely focused on the job at hand, playing your brand of hockey, the style we need to play."
Hudson says it's nearly impossible for the players not to think of the possibility of playing for a Robertson Cup, but believes the team will stay focused on the task at hand, "Naturally, it might pop into your head every now and then, but it's just Wichita right now. It's all about going there Friday and getting the job done then. Whatever happens after that, we'll figure it out. For now, we're focused on Wichita."
Unless the Warriors force a game 5, guys like Hudson have played their final game in Shreveport and on George's Pond and are taking some time this week to look back on their time in our city, "I was kind of a 20 year old without a home in October and early November. Shreveport was a great spot for me to come into my own in my 21 year. A lot of great things have happened, the fans here are awesome. It's just a great way to cap off my junior hockey career. I'm getting chills just thinking about it."
Game three between Wichita Falls and Shreveport is set for Friday at 7:05.