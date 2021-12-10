GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State University (GSU) officially announced its new football coach Hue Jackson on Friday.
Grambling feels the color of success lies in Jackson, former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Brown.
At Tennessee State, Jackson headed an offense that ranked fifth in scoring, fifth in total offense and second in passing offense in the Ohio Valley Conference.
GSU fired Broderick Fobbs last month after eight seasons during which he compiled a record of 54-32, including a 12-1 finish in 2016 and National Black Championship.
But Grambling fought to a 3-7 finish this past season.
Jackson began his coaching career at the collegiate level in the late-1980s, but he cracked into the NFL in 2001 and remained a coach at that level – including one year as the Oakland Raiders head coach and three atop the Cleveland Browns – through 2018.
Collegiately, he began as a graduate assistant at the University of the Pacific before moving on to Cal-State Fullerton, Arizona State, California and Southern California.
Then Jackson made the jump to the NFL, as running backs coach and offensive coordinator for Washington before becoming, among other NFL jobs, head coach for the Raiders in 2011, and head coach of the Browns from 2016-18.