The Huntington Lady Raiders overcame a slow start and closed their deficit to two in the 2nd half, but it wasn't enough as a LaGrange team shot an impressive 63 percent in the 4th quarter as the Lady Raiders fall in the 4A championship.
49-42 was the final.
"Man, they're tremendous warriors. They never quit and they never give up. They play hard. They scrap. Very scrappy. We lack height, but we don't lack heart. We have a lot of heart. They play tough, they play together and we just fell short tonight. Just a couple of possessions. Just one or two possessions, but we just missed out," said head coach Brian Shyne.
Huntington only has two seniors on this roster so the Lady Raiders are loaded with young talent and Shyne believes that they'll be back on this stage soon enough.