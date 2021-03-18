Louisiana Tech's 2021 Pro Day was part of the normal schedule of the evaluation process for several Bulldogs football players like defensive lineman Milton Williams who had all eyes on him at several points of the afternoon. For others, like former cornerback Aaron Roberson who had his Pro Day cancelled last year, this was his first change to get a look in front of pro scouts.
"All day I had the chills I can't even explain the feeling because this is something, being a five-year-old having that dream of going to the NFL is something I always looked forward to. When I woke up this morning it was kind of bittersweet."
Roberson says he suffered family tragedy in the past year and doesn't have the option to give up.
"Both of my brothers passed away and I could just hear them (while I was) training. Going into the pandemic we was training together and I could hear them saying 'hey, man, let's keep pushing.' I didn't want to give up that opportunity and just give up and be like 'man, just forget it' because I worked too hard for it. Just to know that was going to come eventually, I was just like 'man, keep working. I'm going to have my breakthrough at some point.' Life been throwing so many punches, left right, left right, but now I feel like it's my turn to give them."
Whether it was supposed to happen today or a year ago, the Bulldogs family can be proud of these players perseverance.