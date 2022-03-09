It’s hard to imagine the circumstances Huntington played through after the death of Devin Myers, but the Raiders did their best, falling to Carver 84-35 in the LHSAA 4A semifinals.
Mack Jones - Huntington head coach: "The biggest thing I want these guys to do is smile again. That's been our motto, being able to smile again with what we've been through, but I saw a lot of smiling faces the last couple of days. Winning is one thing, but I want these guys to win at life so that's what we're trying to make sure, they win at life."
Senior Rayshun McCullar talked to teammate De’Kaveon Taylor as they were leaving the court and expressed what he wanted the junior to take away from this experience, "I was just telling him keep your head up. I appreciate you being there for me the whole season throughout the rough times. He's always been there for me, texting me, seeing how I am, where I'm at. I just wanted to thank him for everything."
De’Kaveon Taylor - Huntington junior guard: "I'm proud because we've been through a lot this season and to still make it here to this level, right here, a lot of teams would love to be here. We still went through all the circumstances and we still made it here. Obviously, we wanted to get the win, but I'm proud of my teammates and my coaches, too, for us even making it here."
Coach Jones adds the team has a tough road to go through the days and week, but the community support has been appreciated.
Jones: "It's been tough, but we're surrounded as a city, faculty (and) staff. Just people calling and outpours from everywhere. We wanted to win the game, but at the end of the day when we leave here it's about trying to mold young guys to be men. We took a punch, so it's not about how many times you get knocked down, it's the number of times you get up. So, we're going to get up from this. We'll be fine."