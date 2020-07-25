Virus-weary Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

Trash cans are seen along the shoreline before Hurricane Hanna, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. Hanna has been upgraded to a hurricane and is moving toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi.

