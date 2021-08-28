NEW OREANS - Hurricane Ida is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm before making landfall in Louisiana, hurricane forecasters said early Saturday.
Ida, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday. Sunday is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Watches and warnings are in effect for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Saturday could be rainy in south Louisiana, making storm prep and evacuations more complicated, forecasters said. The rain is not from Hurricane Ida but from another disturbance moving over the state.
Life-threatening winds, storm surge, flooding and tornadoes from Hurricane Ida are expected Sunday. Forecasters at 5 a.m. urged residents to "leave now" if they are under evacuation orders or have the ability to leave.
As of 7 a.m., Hurricane Ida was about 440 miles south-southeast of New Orleans. It's moving northwest at 16 mph.
It has winds of 85 mph and rapid strengthening is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours. By landfall, forecasters estimate Hurricane Ida could have winds of 140 mph. Category 4 storms have winds of 130 mph to 156 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.