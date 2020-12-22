BOSSIER CITY, La - All lanes have reopened after an 18-wheeler accident shut down a portion of I-220.
The accident happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. on I-220 East at the Swan Lake exit. Traffic was backed up for miles.
KTBS made calls for details about the wreck and learned the 18-wheeler jack knifed at the exit. That closed down both lanes.
KTBS also learned that one of the saddle tanks on the 18-wheeler had a minor diesel leak. It took crews a while to clean it up which added to the traffic delay.