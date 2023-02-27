NPSO I-49 crash Feb. 27, 2023

(Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches is down to one lane as emergency crews work a two-vehicle crash, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. 

NPSO deputies, state troopers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene. 

The crash, reported at 12:40 p.m., happened when a driver traveling south drifted onto the shoulder and hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

No one was inside the parked vehicle. Occupants in the one that hit it suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. 

