NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches is down to one lane as emergency crews work a two-vehicle crash, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
NPSO deputies, state troopers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene.
The crash, reported at 12:40 p.m., happened when a driver traveling south drifted onto the shoulder and hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder.
No one was inside the parked vehicle. Occupants in the one that hit it suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.