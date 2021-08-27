METAIRIE, La. - As Tropical Storm Ida inches closer to the coast, the New Orleans Saints have decided to move up Saturday's home game by seven hours.
Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will now begin at noon, the team announced.
A potential change in game time had been in the works since Thursday, as the Saints said in a statement Thursday that team officials were in contact with the National Weather Service and Homeland Security regarding the safest approach and were waiting for more definitive information pertaining to the projections for the storm.
This isn't the first time an NFL contest has relocated, been moved up or postponed due to hurricanes.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Saints played all of their home games either in Giants Stadium in New Jersey, the Alamodome in San Antonio, or LSU's Tiger Stadium. Also in 2005, Hurricane Wilma caused the NFL to move the Miami Dolphins' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs up to a Friday evening.
In 2004, the Dolphins' home game against the Tennessee Titans was moved up a day because of Hurricane Ivan.
In 2008, Hurricane Ike forced the Houston Texans to shift plenty of their schedule. Their Week 2 home game against the Baltimore Ravens was postponed. Then, after the Texans' home stadium was damaged in the storm, the postponed game was moved to Baltimore.
The Saints had a contingency plan in the works last year ahead of Hurricane Delta where, if conditions worsened, the team would have evacuated to Indianapolis and played their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team ultimately stayed put after Hurricane Delta's track shifted west and made landfall near Creole in Cameron Parish.
The Saints have evacuated to Indianapolis before ahead of impending hurricane landfall. In 2008, the team migrated north ahead of Hurricane Gustav in 2008.