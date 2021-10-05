Laying on the turf of Joe Alliet Stadium in 2019, Grambling defensive back Dan Fields was unsure if he'd ever walk again.
As he headed into surgery following his gruesome leg injury against the Bulldogs, the Tiger was wondering if he'd even be able to keep his leg.
Fast forward to 2021, Fields is still recovering, but able to take the field again. During Grambling's win over Alabama A&M, Fields got his chance to see game action for the first time in three years and didn't disappoint.
The Arcadia native pulled down an interception in the third quarter, helping the G Men close out the game. Fields says it couldn't have happened at a better time after losing his grandmother Thursday. He thanked God for allowing him to take the field once again.
Fields and the Tigers will face Alcorn State Saturday at 2.