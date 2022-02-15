The Marshall Mavericks have a new leader. Jack Alvarez takes the reins of the Maverick program after stops throughout the state of Texas, most recently Cuero high school. Alvarez has family in northwest Louisiana and says the move to Marshall makes sense.
"No this is not my home, but I feel like I'm home. I feel like I'm going to be able to, at this point of my career, enjoy my grandkids. I'm not getting any younger, so I really didn't want to stay down there three, four, five more years down south, look up and my grandkids are eight, nine years old and they don't even know who pops is anymore."
Alvarez's family just got a lot bigger as he's now one of the leaders of a tight knit community in East Texas.
"It seems like a family atmosphere. People stay here. That's why we've got to make sure we have great leadership athletically. I do believe the best leaders come from the athletic program."
Alvarez has had success in all of his stops and plans to bring that with him to Marshall. He also hopes to give the program something it hasn't had in recent years, a coach that plans to stay a while.
"I'm not a spring chicken anymore. As long as my health stays good and I'm feeling good, there's nothing else I'd really want to do but coach. I do like to fish, but I'm way better at coaching that I am fishing, I promise."