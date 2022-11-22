METAIRIE, La. - Former New Orleans Saints standout Jahri Evans and New Orleans native Reggie Wayne are among 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 released on Tuesday by Hall officials.
Evans, who started at right guard for 11 seasons during the prolific Sean Payton-Drew Brees era, was one of five first-year nominees who made the cut, joining offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Cornerback Albert Lewis, who starred at Grambling State from 1979 to 1982 before enjoying a stellar 16-year NFL career, and cornerback Eric Allen, who played for the Saints from 1995 to 1997 during a 14-year NFL career, also made the list.
Former Saints La’Roi Glover, Joe Horn and Pat Swilling, New Orleans native Neil Smith, former UL standouts Jake Delhomme, Brian Mitchell and Charles “Peanut” Tillman were among the original 129-man list of preliminary candidates who did not make the cut.
Wayne a former John Ehret High School standout, has been a finalist each of the past three years.
