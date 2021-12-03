NEW ORLEANS - The Taysom Hill era of New Orleans Saints football began Thursday night the same way the Trevor Siemian era ended — with a loss.
The 27-17 setback to the Dallas Cowboys was the Saints’ fifth consecutive, and the quarterback change ultimately failed to change trajectory of what is quickly becoming a lost season for Sean Payton's reeling outfit.
The losses are mounting with each week, and they're all beginning to look and feel the same. It's like gridiron Groundhog Day. The opponents change but the script remains the same.
Against the Cowboys, a familiar storyline played out. The Saints fell behind early and futilely fought and clawed in catch-up mode the rest of the game. Along the way, they made just enough mistakes — a dropped pass, an ill-timed penalty, a momentum-sapping big play allowed, a back-breaking turnover committed — to sink any realistic comeback hopes.
For the fifth consecutive game, they failed to score in the first quarter. For the third consecutive game, they failed to lead for a single second. And for the second consecutive game, most of the home crowd had abandoned the scene by midway through the fourth quarter, leaving the lower bowl filled with fans of the enemy.
“It’s difficult,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It’s difficult losing.”
Losing is one thing. The injury-riddled Saints aren’t even managing to be competitive right now.
During their five-game losing skid, they have played with a lead for a grand total of 6 minutes and 14 seconds out of 300 minutes. The last time the Saints led in a game was the second quarter of the Titans game in Week 10, a streak of 14 consecutive quarters.
Hope is hard to find. The five-game losing streak is the longest of the Payton era. After winning four consecutive NFC South Division titles, the Saints now find themselves in last place in the division.
What's worse, the Saints aren’t just bad. They’re bad and boring -- an aesthetically-displeasing double whammy. With Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas sidelined, they lack any semblance of star power or box-office draw.
Even during the 7-9 years from 2014-16, the Saints were at least fun to watch. They had Drew Brees and a high-scoring offense. They had a puncher's chance of beating just about anyone.
These Saints, with their injury-riddled, mistake-prone offense, appear to be seeing ghosts and grasping at straws. And as the losses mount, their early-season upsets of the Packers, Patriots and Bucs seem more and more like distant memories of another epoch.
"This is unfamiliar territory for us," Hill said. "This is my fifth year here, and I've never been through anything like this before."
There was a hope that the insertion of Hill into the starting lineup might inject some life into the stagnant offense. And for a while, he did. He threw for 144 yards in the first half, which was nearly as many as Siemian had in the entire game against Buffalo (163) the previous week. And he certainly provided more big plays. The Saints had seven plays of 23 or more yards. That’s almost as many as they had total (8) in the previous three games with Siemian under center. Two of those big plays were runs by Hill, who topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time in his career.
But in the end, all of the good Hill did — his 101 yards rushing and 264 yards passing — were undone by an avalanche of mistakes down the stretch.
In one head-scratching, 11-play stretch in the second half, Taysom time turned into turnover time as Hill threw interceptions on three consecutive drives. The final one was returned 29 yards for a touchdown to kill any comeback hopes the Saints had. Hill's final passer efficiency rating was a woeful 44.2.
“It was a disappointing loss,” Payton said. “I told the team there were a number of things we did well in the first half. The second half was … different.”
In fairness to Hill, he wasn’t playing with a full deck of cards. The Saints were missing six offensive starters, including their best runner, best receiver and two best offensive linemen.
A quarterback looks a lot better when he can dump off a screen pass to Alvin Kamara and watch him take it to the house. Or when he has Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk protecting his flanks.
And Hill played much of the game with a splint on the middle finger of his passing hand, after he banged it on the arm of an on-rushing Cowboys defender early in the game.
But in the end, the turnovers and errant passes only served as the latest reminder of how special the Drew Brees era was.
"Obviously, it’s tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that’s obviously the thing that jumps out to you that’s disappointing," Hill said.
Otherwise, it was difficult to get a bead on just what the Saints have in Hill. For every good play, there was a bad one to negate it. And there were so many young, inexperienced players around him, it was impossible to find consistency. Considering the Saints’ extensive injury list, it’s probably going to be this way for the foreseeable future.
The Saints have a long break now to rest up, heal up and try to figure out a way to right the ship and turn things around.
They found out Thursday night it will take more than Taysom Hill to do it.