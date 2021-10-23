JEFFERSON, Tx. - The Jefferson Community Law Enforcement Partnership invites the public to a free meet and greet at the Jefferson Community Center in Jefferson, Texas on Tuesday. Jefferson Community Center board members, Jim Finstrom, Elmer Jackson and Gene Williams met with Adopt-A-Cop board members, Peggy Walker and Francene DePrez, to discuss the upcoming event.
There will be games and activities for the children and an opportunity to meet Marion County Law Enforcement officers and other resources available to you and your family.
Mr. Williams and Mr. Jackson are anxious for everyone to see the Jefferson Community Center and recognize the long history that the center has had in the community. The center is great for holding a meeting, family reunion or get together.
Chief Floretino Perez says that he is looking forward to meeting people in the community and introducing them to other law enforcement agencies. It is a great chance to start building strong relationships between law enforcement and the citizens of Jefferson and those living in the Froggtown community of Jefferson.
Corn hole equipment and basketballs will be available for those that want to play. A light supper will be served in a buffet style at 5:30 and is free of charge.
This event will be held outside, but organizers are recommend to practice social distancing due to COVID. Face masks are recommended, but optional. One family group at a time will be allowed at the food serving tables and 6-ft social distancing will be recommended for those waiting in the food line.
In the event of rain, the meet and greet will be held inside the Community Center in their gymnasium. There is a lot of room to spread out and maintain appropriate social distancing, whether inside or out.
This is an exciting opportunity to learn more about resources in your community. Come one, come all. For more information click here or call 903-926-1960 or 903-445-9796.