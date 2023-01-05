Natchitoches Central has officially named 3-time state Champion, Jess Curtis, as the next Head Football Coach.
Coach Curtis comes to NCHS with an impressive resume, spending 15 years at Many, 2 as an assistant and 13 as the Head Coach. Coach Curtis boasts a stout 142-32 record in his 13-year stint as the Head Coach. He is a 3-time state champion, 2-time coach of the year. Coach Curtis' teams have finished in the quarter finals twice, finishing twice in the semifinals, a three-time state runner up, and a three-time state champion (2013,2020, 2022).
"As a district we want to excel in everything we do, whether it be academics or athletics. Coach Curtis, with his track record of leading young people gives our students the opportunity to achieve both in the classroom and the ball field." Dr. Eloi, Superintendent of Natchitoches Parish Schools.
"It is hard for me to contain my excitement for our student-athletes, our athletics program, and Natchitoches Central High School with the announced hiring of Jess Curtis as the Head Football Coach. Coach Curtis is a winner in every phase. One of the things that excited me most was Coach Curtis' passion and competitiveness within his LEAP 2025 scores for US History. Coach Curtis wins in the classroom, he wins the hall ways, therefore he wins on the field. It is his infectious and enthusiastic energy that draws kids and coaches to his vision. He is a man that brings great vision and tradition of winning with him and Natchitoches Central is the perfect place at the perfect time for Coach Curtis to grow Chief Culture into the championship environment, beginning with football. Through Coach Jess Curtis, football will serve the academic and community needs that will help shape our city, parish, and region of the state! Welcome to NCHS Champ!" Principal Micah Coleman
Jess Curtis is married to Wendy Curtis. He is the proud father to Jesse Curtis who will take over as the Natchitoches Central Strength and Conditioning coach, and grandfather to Kit Curtis and Jackson Cambias. Coach Curtis played football for Many High School and was a member of the 1988 State Runner Up team.