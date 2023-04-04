BATON ROUGE, La. — After mounting backlash on social media, First Lady Jill Biden's office seemingly backed off statements that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University.
Biden watched LSU's 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night. Later while speaking in Denver, Biden praised Iowa's sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”
The comments sparked immediate backlash across the country and from the national champions. LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden's remarks on Monday. “ A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.
Reese's teammate Alexis Morris suggested that the LSU team should celebrate at Michelle Obama's home.
