Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is expected to hear his name called first when the NFL Draft begins next week.
Despite those expectations, Burrow is still going through the pre-draft process that usually includes meeting and working out with teams. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, that process has changed. Team visits have turned into team Zoom meetings and workouts have to be done from the comfort of players' own homes.
For Burrow, he's spending his days at his parents' house and opened up about these strange times in an interview with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench radio show, "It's been super weird. You have Zoom meetings and Skype meetings with different teams. It's like high school again. I'm stuck at home with my parents and the only time I get out of the house is to work out. Let's just say it's not how I envisioned my pre-draft process going."
The NFL Draft kicks off April 23.