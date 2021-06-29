Delaney

A stretch of I-435 near Kansas City is officially named Joe Delaney Memorial Highway.

Crews put up signs Tuesday on the 38th anniversary of the former NSU Demon and Haughton Buccaneer's death.

On June 29, 1983, Delaney lost his life trying to save three children from drowning in the Monroe area.  

Joe Delaney was 24 years old at the time of his tragic death.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Load comments