A stretch of I-435 near Kansas City is officially named Joe Delaney Memorial Highway.
Crews put up signs Tuesday on the 38th anniversary of the former NSU Demon and Haughton Buccaneer's death.
On June 29, 1983, Delaney lost his life trying to save three children from drowning in the Monroe area.
New: A stretch of I-435 near the Truman Sports Complex now honors the late & great Chiefs running back, Joe Delaney. This is all thanks to Delaney's friends and family. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/snZgVFcXIQ— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 29, 2021
Joe Delaney was 24 years old at the time of his tragic death.