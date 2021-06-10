Long-time head coach John Bachman is stepping down at Red River and planning to join the Evangel coaching staff as an assistant.
Bachman has always been one to follow his heart and this offseason his heart told him it was time to make a change, "I had some flare ups, went to my doctor, and he said, 'Let's go cath you'. Of course, when we got in there, we found out I was a step away from dying. I had 98% blockage in my widow maker. Ended up saving my life. As we sat down and talked about thing at Red River, we just really came to the decision that the best thing for me to do for the kids and my program was to step away and concentrate on my health."
That's not to say the decision was easy as Bachman leaves behind a group of kids and a team that will always be special to him, "There's no good group to leave and there's no good time to leave when you're building a program, you feel like you've got it to a certain point, and now you're ready to go to the next step. In my life, it wasn't supposed to be me because of my health. I've got grandchildren that I want to see their children."
While still serving as a teacher at Red River and a mentor to the Bulldogs, Bachman is taking his football talents back to Evangel to help the traditional powerhouse recover from one of the worst seasons in the program's history, "I would get phone calls last year that would be like, 'Hey coach, we saw Evangel play whoever it was and let me tell you right now, they got beat but they got beat because they're young. Two years from now, you aren't going to want to play these guys'. I'm going to all the families that are now having their young people and I'm saying, hey we're still here on Broadacres. Remember when you were here and what we did and how we did it, let's do it with your children now. That's kind of where I've got my heart right now and I'm certainly going to make them tell me no."
Bachman was part of 9 state championships during his first stint with the Eagles and believes there's a bit of destiny at play that has helped send him back, "A year ago you and I are talking, Evangel is where I'm an alumni, I love them, I want them to do well, but to think I was ever going to return there, no way. In one swoop God healed by heart and now I still can do something and go home and do it where I started."
Red River Offensive Coordinator and star of our Friday Football Film Session Jeff Harper will serve as the interim head coach in Coushatta.
In other high school football coaching news, Bossier High School has sent out a memo searching for a new head coach. This means longtime coach Mike Concilio is out as the leader of the Bearkats.