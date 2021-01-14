Join Rick Rowe on the trip of a lifetime through Britain's most beautiful landscapes

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the trip of a lifetime to one of the most beautiful places in the world and full of history. Rick Rowe is taking a group of friends to the British Isles and he says you need to join him. Here's why!

Register for the Zoom meeting

There's an important Zoom presentation set Jan. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. Follow the link to register in advance.

https://collette.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0tf-uuqTsiEtUPFAl9IlJoo6VSqK7AAJwO

