Change is in the air in Baton Rouge as LSU football continues Spring Practice.
The Tigers and their new roster of coaches are getting their first opportunities to hit the practice field together as a complete unit. While the offensive storylines are dominated by the three-way battle for starting quarterback, the LSU defense is undergoing perhaps the biggest change.
Daronte Jones has taken over as the DC in hopes to restore the unit to the force it's been known as over the past decade. As we works to pick up the pieces from last year's disappointing season, linebacker Andre Anthony says Jones is completely changing the look of the defense, "It will go as far as we want it to go. If guys get in their playbooks, learn what they need to learn, we can do anything under the sun. We can change all type of looks depending on the personnel the offense gives us. We can do anything. We can disguise anything. That's what we're looking forward to as a defense, being multiple and doing different things. You can't really game plan for what we're going to do because you never know what you're going to get."
LSU's Spring Game is set for April 17 in Tiger Stadium.