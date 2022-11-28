SHREVEPORT, La. -- A judge lost a round in court over his downtown property that burned down in late September.
An ad hoc district court judge, Frank Thaxton, rejected a request by Judge Marcus Hunter of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Hunter wanted Thaxton to throw out the city of Shreveport's demolition order against him.
The blaze destroyed what was left of the old, historic Shreve Square property, which has long been abandoned.
The owner, Judge Hunter, was represented by his brother, attorney Daniel Hunter. Judge Thaxton ruled that they failed to prove that demolishing and removing debris from the site would cause irreparable harm to plans to seek financing and developing the site.
The city argued that the ruins pose a safety hazard, and must be leveled. A portion of the partial back wall that still stands collapsed on a neighboring building last month.
Judge Hunter bought the property in a tax sale three years ago from the city. It was already partially collapsed. He says he still plans to turn it into a mixed use retail and residential development.
Attorney Hunter says they may appeal today's ruling. So it's still not known when the site will be cleaned up.
If the Hunters appeal, it would go to the 2nd Circuit Court where Hunter sits. His brother says another ad hoc judge would likely have to hear any appeal because of the conflict of interest.