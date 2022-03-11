BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU does not have to turn over internal documents regarding embattled head basketball coach Will Wade to lawyers for fired assistant football coach James Cregg, a judge ruled Friday as clouds of uncertainty hover over both programs.
State District Judge Wilson Fields' ruling came three days after news broke that LSU had received a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to potential violations in both the men’s basketball program under Wade and the football program. LSU says Cregg has committed "blatant violations" of NCAA rules, and Cregg wants to look at Wade's records to support his argument that LSU is handling the two men's problems differently.
Wade's basketball team is currently taking part in the SEC basketball tournament and is considered a lock for the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Cregg, who was fired last year from his position as offensive line coach and is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, claims LSU treated him in a "drastically different" way than it has treated Wade.
