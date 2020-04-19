MONROE, La. - Several juvenile inmates who escaped from a Monroe facility were recaptured in two locations in Acadiana, troopers say.
About a dozen juveniles escaped from the facility near Monroe this morning. Several were recaptured in the area, but several more - police believe seven of them - stole a car and headed south.
Their vehicle was spotted near Jennings, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies were able to apprehend two of the juveniles, who bailed out of the stolen vehicle. It is believed that at least one of the juveniles is still at large in that area.
The remaining juveniles were spotted, still in the stolen car, around Kaplan. Police in several jurisdictions followed them, and they were apprehended near St. Mary Parish. Two of the juveniles were originally from New Orleans, and it is believed the last two kids in the car were trying to get home. They've both been arrested.
No injuries were reported, and no crashes occurred while State Police were following the stolen car.
This is a developing story, and we'll have more details later.