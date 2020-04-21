We're back to the contact sports in the 17th edition of the KTBS Community Plays.
Check out the video to see Mike and Lisa's bubbly twist to football's Oklahoma Drill!
If you'd like to see your video featured in our next Community Plays segment, email Sports Director Alex Anderson at aanderson@ktbs.com with your video along with a brief description.
We are looking to showcase families that are still having fun while staying at home.
Be sure to watch KTBS 3 News every weeknight at 10 to see the next KTBS Community Play!