RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz announced the signing of three additional transfers to the 2021 roster on Friday in running back Keyon Henry-Brooks (Powder Springs, Ga./Vanderbilt), quarterback Austin Kendall (Waxhaw, N.C./WVU) and cornerback Jacquez Payton (Georgiana, Ala./Jacksonville State).
Henry-Brooks, a 6-1, 207-pound running back, competed at Vanderbilt for the first two years of his collegiate career where he totaled 746 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 176 career carries. As a sophomore in 2020, Henry-Brooks played in six games and started in five. He had 120 carries for a team-best 494 yards and two touchdowns. Henry-Brooks tied for second on the team with 28 receptions which he took for 258 yards. He led the team in all-purpose yards per contest with 125.3 and in rushing yards per game with 82.3. Henry-Brooks posted 50 or more rushing yards in all six games, 70 or more ground yards in three contests and had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Mississippi State (Nov. 7) and Kentucky (Nov. 14).
During his freshman campaign in 2019, Henry-Brooks appeared in 11 of the 12 games where he registered 252 rushing yards and a touchdown on 56 carries. He also had 17 catches for 64 yards.
Kendall, a 6-2, 215-pound quarterback, played at Oklahoma for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia the past two campaigns. At WVU, Kendall appeared in 11 games where he threw for 2,153 yards and 14 touchdowns. During the 2019 campaign, Kendall started in nine games, completing 187-of-304 passes for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranked No. 24 nationally and fourth in the Big 12 in completions per game (20.8). Kendall also finished the season ranked seventh in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (221.0).
At Oklahoma from 2016-18, Kendall threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 28-of-39 passes with zero interceptions during his Sooner career.
Payton, a 6-1, 170-pound cornerback, played at Jacksonville State from 2016-20. During his Gamecock career, Payton registered 79 total tackles, including 54 solo and 1.5 for loss, 26 pass breakups and three interceptions. As a redshirt junior in 2020, Payton had 30 combined stops, including 22 solo tackles and 1.0 for loss, and notched three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He received a medical redshirt in 2019 after missing the season due to injury.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Payton appeared in all 25 games between the 2017 and 2018 seasons. As a sophomore in 2018, Payton had 29 total tackles, including 20 solo and 0.5 for loss, and 12 pass breakups. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he had 20 total stops, including 12 solo, and four pass breakups.
Louisiana Tech opens the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Tech will then open a three-game home stretch against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
