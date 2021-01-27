RUSTON – Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss will face off in a home-and-home series this week with the first meeting coming in Hattiesburg on Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside Reed Green Coliseum.
The matchup will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network with Daniel Waugh and Tim Doyle calling the action. Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game through the LA Tech Sports Network.
After falling to UTEP in game one, LA Tech (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) rebounded to pick up a road split in game two with a convincing 73-55 victory. The 55 points was the fewest allowed this season for the Bulldogs and the 18-point win matched the program's largest victory over the Miners in El Paso.
The star of the night was Isaiah Crawford who scored a career-high 25 points, including a career-high four made three-pointers. The sophomore became the fourth Bulldog this season to record a 20+ scoring performance and is leading the team in scoring during C-USA play at 14.5 points per game.
Also with a productive series was Kenneth Lofton, Jr. who averaged 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds. As a result, he was voted as the C-USA Freshman of the Week for a program-record fourth time this season. He registered career-highs in points (20) and rebounds (13) in game one, marking his fourth double-double of the season which is the third most of any player in C-USA.
LA Tech continued its dominance on the glass and getting to the free throw line in the UTEP series. The 'Dogs rank first in C-USA and fifth in the country in free throw attempts (389). They also rank second in C-USA and 34th in the nation in rebounds per game (39.88).
After sweeping Middle Tennessee at home, Southern Miss (7-8, 3-5 C-USA) went on the road this past weekend and dropped a pair of games at UTSA. While the Bulldogs are in third place in the West Division, the Golden Eagles are currently in a three-way tie for fifth along with UTEP and UTSA.
USM is one of the top defensive teams in the league, allowing just 63.7 points per game which ranks third in C-USA and 40th in the country. Only five times this season have they allowed an opponent to score 70+ points.
The Golden Eagles have a balanced attack on offense with four players averaging double-digit points. Junior forward Tyler Stevenson who leads the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (7.5) anchors them.
Freshman Jaron Pierre, Jr., who has started 12 games and is averaging 10.9 points per contest, has also sparked them. He has been voted C-USA Freshman of the Week three times.
LA Tech and Southern Miss will play for the 86th time, the most meetings of any non-Louisiana opponent. The Bulldogs have had the upper-hand in the series since becoming C-USA opponents in 2013-14, having won 11 of the 14 matchups.
Fans can follow Bulldog Basketball on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB) for live in-game updates.